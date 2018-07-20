Wanted with Scott McKane: Bank robberies and checking account theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Wanted starts with a suspect wanted out of West Jordan for allegedly stealing $5,000 from a checking account. Police say the suspect transferred money out of the victim's checking account to another account, then used an ATM to withdraw cash. Anyone with information on the suspect can contact the West Jordan Police Department at (801) 256-2000.

Lone Peak Police asked for the public's help locating a suspect who allegedly stole a chainsaw from a store. The suspect allegedly walked into the business and can be seen putting on gloves before picking up the chainsaw and walking out of the store. Anyone with identifying information on the suspect can call police at (801) 756-9800.

The West Valley City Police Department said a suspect attempted to rob a bank but left the scene before taking any money. The suspect allegedly approached the teller of a bank and handed over a note demanding cash. As the teller was reading the note, police say the man walked out of the bank. Anyone with information on the suspect can call West Valley Police at (801) 840-4000.

Police released surveillance footage of a suspect wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in North Salt Lake. Police say the man handed over a note, which threatened use of a weapon if money wasn't handed over. The suspect then allegedly left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Anyone with information on the alleged bank robbery can call North Salt Lake City Police at (801) 936-3880.