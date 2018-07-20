Urban scooter company Bird gets license to operate from SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — City leaders have issued a business license to Bird, the electric scooter company that suddenly appeared in the downtown area to the delight of some and the consternation of others.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s office told FOX 13 the company struck an agreement after initially operating without a business license and in violation of local road laws.

“The City worked diligently to create a pilot agreement to allow this new mode of transit to operate. We will continue to monitor how this is working in Salt Lake City,” the mayor’s office said in a statement. “Residents and businesses with concerns or comments are encouraged to email dockless@slcgov.com.”

The agreement would also apply to other companies seeking to move into the dockless bicycle or scooter business in Salt Lake City. The council would also have to modify ordinances to allow them more permanently.