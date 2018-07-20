× Racist message on Popeyes sign in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down whoever changed the message on the sign at a Popeyes’ restaurant to a racial slur.

The manager of the West Jordan location said he discovered the message on their marquee Thursday morning.

West Jordan police believe the message was changed after the business closed Wednesday night.

“The sign is double-sided, so they had some lettering on one side that said ‘now hiring’ and then on the other side it said, ‘now hiring for day shift and nights’ and so they took some of the letters off one side of the sign and put it on the other to make the racial slur comment,” said officer Jennifer Worthen with the West Jordan Police Department.

Police said the suspect could face several charges including disorderly conduct.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact West Jordan police.