Police release video of fatal shooting during robbery at Bountiful Pawn

WARNING: The video below shows a fatal shooting that occurred in Bountiful and may be upsetting to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Bountiful Police have released surveillance footage that shows a deadly shooting that occurred during an attempted robbery at a pawn shop in May.

Bountiful Police released the video Friday, saying their investigation into the attempted robbery and shooting has concluded.

The video shows the owner of Bountiful Pawn fatally shooting 40-year-old Kleydys Arbolaez-Hernandez of Denver, who attempted to rob the store with another man on May 4 of this year—according to Bountiful Police.

Police said in May that the two men entered the store and held the owner at gunpoint. When the suspect holding the gun was distracted, the owner retreated to a storage room and drew a concealed weapon he was carrying on his person.

Police say the owner hid in the corner of that storage room, but the suspect followed.

“He’s pursued by the suspect with a gun who enters that room, points a gun at him, and the [owner] opens fire,” Lt. Dave Edwards of Bountiful Police told Fox 13 News back in May.

Edwards said in May the owner of the store was “obviously defending himself” and the owner was not arrested after the shooting. Police say the owner cooperated fully and gave a complete statement.

The other suspect, 30-year-old Alexyanis Cutino Jiminez, fled the scene.

Jimenez was later captured in Texas. He has been charged with 11 total robberies in a federal indictment.

This is a developing story check back for updates.