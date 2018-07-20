× Man faces charges after ‘tampering with the motorcycles’ involved in triple fatal crash

HANNA, Utah — A man, who was not involved in the accident, is now facing a number of charges after “tampering with the motorcycles” involved in a triple fatal crash.

Three people lost their lives, another is in very critical condition after a crash involving three motorcycles on State Route 35 in Duchesne County on Thursday morning. Now a man unrelated to the crash is facing charges.

When Utah Highway Patrol arrived on the scene a woman ran up to the patrol car and told the officer that a drunk man, who was wearing a brown baseball cap, was at the crash scene “tampering with the motorcycles that had been involved in the wreck,” according to the affidavit.

The officer stated that he saw the man, now identified as 56-year-old Bruce Joe Curry, walking around the crash scene picking things up and moving them from the crash, per the affidavit.

With short medical staff on hand, the UHP officer was then called to assist EMS on scene in giving CPR to the woman who had been involved in the crash, the affidavit states.

While inside the ambulance, the officer said he could Curry continued “causing a disturbance and creating a hostile environment” for witnesses and family of those killed in the accident.

The officer stated that Curry was not involved in the accident and did not witness the accident, so he asked him to leave the scene, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Curry did not listen telling the officer, “Officer, if you are going to start something, I am going to finish it.”

A lieutenant with Duchesne County stepped in to assist the UHP officer, at which point Curry “squared up to me (the UHP officer) in a position to fight,” per the affidavit.

Each officer grabbed an arm, Curry resisted arrest and attempted to free himself, the officers lowered him to the ground where they were able to handcuff him, according to the affidavit, the officer said he could smell “the strong odor of alcohol” while taking him to the patrol vehicle.

The UHP officer said because of the scene caused by Curry he was unable to assist the woman who had been involved in the crash – she later died in the ambulance while on the way to meet Life Flight at the Duchesne Airport.

Curry faces a number of charges including reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, obstruction of justice, criminal mischief – human health or safety, intoxication and disorderly conduct.