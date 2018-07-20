Lemon Ricotta Blueberry Pancakes with Maple Butter and Blueberry Compote

For Blueberry Compote:
- 2 cups blueberries
- 4 tablespoons sugar
- 2 strips lemon peel
- Juice from 1 lemon
- For Maple Butter:
- ½ cup unsalted butter
- 1/3 cup maple syrup
- Pinch of salt
For Pancakes:
- 2 cups ricotta
- 2 cups blueberries
- 4 tablespoons sugar
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- ½ cup almond flour
- 2 tablespoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 4 large eggs, separated
- 2 tablespoons lemon zest
- 1 1/2 cups whole milk
For Compote:
Combine all ingredients in small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until mixture is thickened, about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Depending on how sweet your berries are, you may need to adjust the amount of sugar.
For Maple Butter:
In a small saucepan, heat butter, maple syrup, and pinch of salt until melted. Taste and adjust if needed.
For Pancakes:
Whisk both flours, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Using an electric mixer, beat egg whites in a medium bowl until frothy. Gradually beat in 2 tablespoons sugar, beating until peaks form. Whisk the egg yolks, remaining 2 tablespoons sugar, and zest in another medium bowl to blend. Whisk in milk. Add the yolk mixture to dry ingredients; whisk just to blend. Add half of the egg white mixture; fold just to blend. Fold in ricotta, then remaining egg white mixture. Very gently fold in blueberries.
Heat a griddle or large heavy nonstick skillet over medium heat; brush with melted butter. Using scant 1/2 cup batter for each pancake, ladle batter onto griddle and cook until bottom is golden brown, edges are dry, and bubbles form on top of pancake, about 1 1/2 minutes. Flip pancakes and cook until browned and just cooked through, about 1 minute. Transfer pancakes to plates. Serve with maple butter and compote.
