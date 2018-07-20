Lemon Ricotta Blueberry Pancakes with Maple Butter and Blueberry Compote

For Blueberry Compote:

2 cups blueberries

4 tablespoons sugar

2 strips lemon peel

Juice from 1 lemon

For Maple Butter:

½ cup unsalted butter

1/3 cup maple syrup

Pinch of salt

For Pancakes:

2 cups ricotta

2 cups blueberries

4 tablespoons sugar

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup almond flour

2 tablespoons baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

4 large eggs, separated

2 tablespoons lemon zest

1 1/2 cups whole milk

For Compote:

Combine all ingredients in small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until mixture is thickened, about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Depending on how sweet your berries are, you may need to adjust the amount of sugar.

For Maple Butter:

In a small saucepan, heat butter, maple syrup, and pinch of salt until melted. Taste and adjust if needed.

For Pancakes:

Whisk both flours, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Using an electric mixer, beat egg whites in a medium bowl until frothy. Gradually beat in 2 tablespoons sugar, beating until peaks form. Whisk the egg yolks, remaining 2 tablespoons sugar, and zest in another medium bowl to blend. Whisk in milk. Add the yolk mixture to dry ingredients; whisk just to blend. Add half of the egg white mixture; fold just to blend. Fold in ricotta, then remaining egg white mixture. Very gently fold in blueberries.

Heat a griddle or large heavy nonstick skillet over medium heat; brush with melted butter. Using scant 1/2 cup batter for each pancake, ladle batter onto griddle and cook until bottom is golden brown, edges are dry, and bubbles form on top of pancake, about 1 1/2 minutes. Flip pancakes and cook until browned and just cooked through, about 1 minute. Transfer pancakes to plates. Serve with maple butter and compote.

