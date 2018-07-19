× U of U reviewing contract with Papa John’s, removing all images of John Schnatter from campus location

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah is reviewing its contract with Papa John’s and considering other options for the student union’s food court.

The move comes after Papa John’s Founder John Schnatter made headlines for using the N-word during a conference call.

Schnatter has resigned as chairman and was kicked out of his office with the company but still owns shares.

The U of U confirmed Thursday they are reviewing their contract with the pizza chain and taking steps to remove Schnatter’s image from the location and replace the pizza boxes that feature his photo.

“The University of Utah strives to be a welcoming and inclusive place for people of all backgrounds,” the school said in an emailed statement. “As a result, the University of Utah is reviewing its Papa John’s contract and evaluating other options for the Union food court. Additionally, the U has taken immediate action to remove all images of John Schnatter from the location and is working to replace the pizza boxes featuring his image.”