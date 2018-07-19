× Two killed, two injured in crash involving three motorcycles on SR-35

HANNA, Utah — Two people were killed and one other person is in very critical condition after a crash involving three motorcycles on State Route 35 in Duchesne County Thursday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on SR-35 at milepost 31 just west of Hanna in Duchesne County. UHP first tweeted about the crash shortly after 2 p.m.

UHP says four total people riding on three motorcycles were involved in the crash.

Two of the people were killed.

One victim is in “very critical” condition.

The condition of the fourth victim is unknown at this time.

Specific information about the crash has not yet been released. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.