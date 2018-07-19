× Second arrest made for home invasion in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A second arrest has been made for a home invasion that happened in Delta in late November of last year.

According to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, James Duncombe, 32, was arrested Thursday for involvement in the burglary.

Duncombe and the other suspect Chris Rowland allegedly tied up the 83-year-old woman living in the home and stole numerous precious stones and money, the sheriff’s office said.

Rowland was arrested and charged in December for the burglary.

Duncombe has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and theft.