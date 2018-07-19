× Rocky Mountain Power warns customers of scam callers

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power warned the public about scam phone calls zeroing in on businesses in Utah Thursday.

According to a press release from Rocky Mountain Power, customer service centers have received about two dozen scam alert reports from along the Wasatch Front since late Thursday morning.

Most reports have come from Salt Lake City and West Valley businesses, but there have even been reports from Cache Valley.

The callback number provided by the scammers is 801-683-6054, with a caller identification number of 888-221-7070, which is also Rocky Mountain Power’s customer service number, the press release said.

According to the press release, there have not been any reports of customers making payments at this time.

Rocky Mountain Power cautions, if you receive one of these scam calls, ask the caller to state your account number and compare it with the number listed on your bill. Rocky Mountain Power customer service employees will always have your account number.

The company also reminds it’s customers, if you still have concerns about the legitimacy of a call, hang up and call Rocky Mountain Power customer service at 1-888-221-7070.