Riverton City Council declares intent to withdraw from Unified Police Department

RIVERTON, Utah — Less than two months after stating they intended to remain with Unified Police, the Riverton City Council called an emergency meeting Thursday morning and voted to announce their intent to withdraw.

Riverton City announced the emergency meeting Wednesday evening, and Thursday morning the council voted to withdraw from Unified Police. The vote was unanimous.

Riverton City stated back in May that they intended to remain with Unified Police even after their neighboring community of Herriman was leaving.

Unified Police provides services to various cities and unincorporated areas in Salt Lake County.

City officials cited various concerns, including the level of services received in exchange for the amount of funds provided. City leaders said it wasn’t the service from the officers in their area that was the issue, but rather the details of the contract. The full audio of the meeting is available on the city’s website, here or in the player embedded below

This is a developing story, check back for updates.