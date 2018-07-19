Police seek missing South Jordan man

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a South Jordan man who has been missing since Wednesday.

Deputies said Ray Humphery, 66, was camping at the Hidden Lake area of the Wasatch Cache National Forest and did not return to his campsite late Wednesday night.

Summit County Sheriff’s Deputies and Summit County Search and Rescue members were called and are currently searching the area.

According to deputies, Humphery was last seen wearing a black jacket and vest, gray shirt, tan/grayish pants, and was wearing a hat. He is 6’1″ and 190 pounds. He has short gray hair and no facial hair.

Search and Rescue teams are searching by ground and horseback. The Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter as well as Great Basin K9 Search and Rescue are assisting in the search, deputies said.

Anyone who may have seen Humphery is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 615-3600.