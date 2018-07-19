× Pleasant Grove asks residents to stay indoors as police search for aggravated assault suspect

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Pleasant Grove City is asking some residents to remain inside their homes with their doors locked as police search for a suspect in the area.

According to a notice emailed to residents near the Pleasant Grove and Lindon border, Lindon Police have released K9s and are searching actively for the suspect. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 10:15 a.m.

“If you see a African american male no shirt khaki pants in the area do not make contact call 911 immediately” the email to residents said in part.

The email says numerous police officers and police K9s are working in the area and they encourage residents not to go outside.

Dispatchers for the Orem-Lindon area say the suspect is wanted for aggravated assault.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.