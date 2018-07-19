New fire in Duchesne County prompting evacuations

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Fire crews are fighting a wild fire in Talmage.

The Twin Fire began near 25000 W. 4000 N.

According to the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is being fought by firefighters on the ground and in the air.

Four or five homes have been evacuated due to the fire, Sheriff David Boren said. No other evacuations are anticipated at the this time.

“Resources from the Dollar Ridge Fire are being used to supplement local firefighting resources,” the sheriff said.

Specific details about the size and cause of the fire were not immediately available.

Authorities are asking the public to please avoid the area to allow emergency respondents to reach the fire.