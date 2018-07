× I-80 back open after motorcycle crash caused lanes to close

SALT LAKE CITY — I-80 is now back open after a motorcycle crash caused the freeway to close Thursday night.

According to authorities, a man riding a motorcycle traveling eastbound on I-80 near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon hit a construction sign going 70 mph.

The man was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Crash

EB I-80 at MP 128 (I-215 South Belt) Salt Lake Co.

EB Lanes Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 10:15 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 20, 2018