How to test to see if your home has radon gas

Radon is a radioactive gas released from the normal decay of the elements uranium, thorium, and radium in rocks and soil. It is an invisible, odorless, and tasteless gas that seeps up through the ground and diffuses into the air. Radon gas usually exists at very low levels outdoors. However, in areas without adequate ventilation, such as underground mines, radon can accumulate to levels that substantially increase the risk of lung cancer. Below is a map of Utah and the levels of radon found in each county.

Radon Be Gone is a company that raises awareness to test homes for radon. Just like fire alarms, they have radon detectors. Since radon does not emit an odor the only way to detect it is through a test. John Seidel owner of Radon Be Gone says there are many people out there selling tests that just don't meet the standards to protect your family form radon.

