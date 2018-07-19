Hikers safe after being stranded in Kanaraville Falls

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Three hikers are safe Thursday afternoon after being stranded in Kanaraville Falls due to high water.

Kanaraville Falls is located in a slot canyon named Kanara Creek Canyon.

According to Lt. Del Schlosser with Iron County Sheriff’s Office, a Search and Rescue team was dispatched after the hikers called for help.

The hikers ended up self-rescuing themselves, and no one was injured, Schlosser said.

Schlosser warns hikers to stay away from all falls and especially slot canyons when storms are possible.