From Harry Potter to Star, Wars Bad Dog Arts has a summer camp perfect for your kids

Posted 3:59 pm, July 19, 2018, by

Bad Dog Arts is a Salt Lake City-based Nonprofit that gets kids involved in art through summer camps and workshops. Today they showed Big Budah how to make an owl from the series Harry Potter. If you would like to sign your kids up for classes click here. They also have programs to help low-income students afford their camps and classes.