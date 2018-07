Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Days of '47 Celebration will be in full swing for Pioneer Day, and the pageant royalty for this year's event came to Good Day Utah to discuss the festivities.

Days of '47 has hosted several events this summer already, but the major events will occur this weekend and on July 24.

The Days of '47 Rodeo begins Thursday July 19 and continues through the 24th. Click here for a list of events and details on ticketing information.