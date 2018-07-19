× Crooked Creek Fire prompts pre-evacuation notices for cabins in Sanpete County

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — Fire crews are fighting a wildfire east of Milburn in Sanpete County, and Thursday officials issued pre-evacuation notices for several cabins.

According to the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office, the Crooked Creek Fire is burning east of Milburn to the west of North Skyline.

The sheriff’s office issued pre evacuation advisory notices for at least three cabins in the Tucker area of Sanpete County.

Two Type 1 crews and one Type 2 Crew are fighting the fire along with one Type 1 Helicopter.

Specific details about the size and cause of the fire were not immediately available.