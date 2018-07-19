Crews responding to airplane crash near Hardware Ranch in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Emergency crews are responding to a single-engine airplane that crashed near Hardware Ranch Thursday.

Dispatchers with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office confirmed units are responding to a single-engine aircraft that crashed above Hardware Ranch in the area of Willow Sink Spring.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

No further details about the crash, the number of people aboard, or the nature and the extent of the injuries, if any, were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

Hardware Ranch is a wildlife management area owned by the state of Utah and is located about 15 miles east of the town of Hyrum.