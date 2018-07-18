Woman critically injured after crash at Bangerter Highway and 11400 South

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A woman suffered critical injuries after a crash on Bangerter Highway Wednesday.

Sgt. Sam Winkler with South Jordan Police says the crash occurred around 11 a.m. at Bangerter Highway and 11400 South.

Winkler said a GMC van traveling westbound on 11400 South crossed in front of a delivery van traveling southbound on Bangerter.

The cargo van struck the GMC van in the center of the passenger door, where a 68-year-old female was seated. The woman was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a hospital. She is listed in critical condition but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The woman’s husband, a 67-year-old male, was driving the van and suffered minor injuries. He was also taken to a hospital.

The driver of the delivery van suffered injuries to his arms, legs and neck and was taken to a hospital in fair condition.

After the initial impact, both vans spun away and struck a total of three other vehicles. There were no injuries among those in the other vehicles.

The crash closed lanes in the area of the crash temporarily, but those closures have since been lifted.

A total of three vehicles were disabled and had to be towed from the scene.