West Jordan Police seek help identifying man who stole more than $5,000 from victim

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who they say stole more than $5,000 from a victim’s checking account.

Police say the man pictured above gained access to a victim’s checking account and transferred money to other accounts, getting away with more than $5,000.

Police say the ATM the man used captured photos of him, and they ask anyone who can identify the man to call police dispatch at 801-840-4000.

Police did not provide specific details about how the man gained access to the account or when the theft occurred.