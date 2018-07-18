× TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-15 blocks NB lanes in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation recommends drivers use an alternate route after an accident shuts down northbound lands on I-15.

A crash on northbound I-15, has blocked all four northbound lanes at 12300 South, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Utah Highway Patrol said a vehicle pulling a 5th wheeler camper was driving too fast. When traffic slowed, the vehicle swerved and hit a car, sending it into the concrete wall.

UDOT said traffic is being diverted at Bangerter HWY while responders work in the area.

UDOT said drivers can expect heavy delays, current numbers estimate at least an hour delay.

UDOT recommends drivers use an alternate route. As of now, UDOT estimates the crash will be cleared by 4:08 p.m. Wednesday.