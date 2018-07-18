Total Health and Fitness show us how to change your diet without going hungry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eating right is an important part of staying fit. Certified nutritionist David Johns of Total Health and Fitness says many time people focus on reducing carbs and calories when trying to lose weight but end up frustrated and hungry when they don't see results. He says people should be proactive when it comes fueling your body for weight loss.

David is joined today by Cydni Beer winner of the Total Body Transformation. Cydni walks us through the dietary changes David help her make to achieve her weight loss goals. If you would like help achieving your weight loss goals visit totalhealthandfitness.com.