Several popular Zion National Park trails remain closed following storm

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Several popular Zion National Park trails remain closed due to substantial damage from an intense thunderstorm July 11.

According to National Park Services (NPS) Angels Landing, Kayenta, Upper Emerald Pools, West Rim from the Grotto Trailhead to Cabin Spring, and the far end of Lower Emerald Pools Trail, will remain closed until trail crews can repair or re-route the trails.

The affected trails are unsafe and closed to visitors, NPS said.

According to NPS, engineers and trail staff have been assessing the damage on each of the trails over the past few days and further assessments will continue into next week.

“In most of the drainages within Zion Canyon they have found at least minor damage to trail surfaces, culverts, and/ or retaining walls.” NPS said.

“While we are examining possible temporary re-routes to open trails, cliffs and steep terrain limit those opportunities,” said Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh with NPS. “Extensive repair work will be required before some trails can be opened. Given the engineering and extensive repairs required, it is too soon to estimate when each closed trail may again be open to visitor use. Trails will be opened as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, we urgently request visitors adhere to the closures to avoid risk of injury.”

According to NPS, violating a posted closure may result in a fine.

