Recipe: Pineapple fried riced cauliflower

Pineapple Fried Riced Cauliflower
Ingredients
- 4 cups riced cauliflower
- 2 tablespoons coconut aminos
- 1 1/2 tablespoons fish sauce
- 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce (organic or homemade)
- 1 tablespoon coconut sugar
- 1 teaspoon sweet chili sauce
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- zest of 1/2 a lime
- juice of 1/2 a lime
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 cup chopped carrots
- 1 cup sugar peas
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh mincded ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 cup fresh pineapple chopped
- torn fresh cilantro for garnish
Instructions
- Whisk the coconut aminos, fish sauce, hoisin, coconut sugar, sweet chili sauce, garlic, lime zest and juice together in a small bowl, set aside.
- Place the sesame oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add the red pepper, carrots and sugar peas to the skillet, toss to combine and cook for about 5 minutes, tossing occasionally until softened.
- Add the ginger and onion powder to the pan, toss again to combine.
- Turn off the heat, add the pineapple, rice, and sauce and toss until everything is well coated in the sauce mixture.
- Transfer to a serving bowl, top with peanuts and cilantro and serve.
