Recipe: Pineapple fried riced cauliflower

Pineapple Fried Riced Cauliflower

Ingredients

  • 4 cups riced cauliflower
  • 2 tablespoons coconut aminos
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce (organic or homemade)
  • 1 tablespoon coconut sugar
  • 1 teaspoon sweet chili sauce
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • zest of 1/2 a lime
  • juice of 1/2 a lime
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 cup chopped carrots
  • 1 cup sugar peas
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh mincded ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 cup fresh pineapple chopped
  • torn fresh cilantro for garnish

 

Instructions

  • Whisk the coconut aminos, fish sauce, hoisin, coconut sugar, sweet chili sauce, garlic, lime zest and juice together in a small bowl, set aside.
  • Place the sesame oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
  • Add the red pepper, carrots and sugar peas to the skillet, toss to combine and cook for about 5 minutes, tossing occasionally until softened.
  • Add the ginger and onion powder to the pan, toss again to combine.
  • Turn off the heat, add the pineapple, rice, and sauce and toss until everything is well coated in the sauce mixture.
  • Transfer to a serving bowl, top with peanuts and cilantro and serve.
For more information and food prep ideas go to http://healthyfoodiechef.com