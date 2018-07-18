Recipe: Coconut Greek Yogurt Ice Cream.

Lisa Danielson AKA "Veggie Lisa" shared her recipe for Coconut Greek Yogurt Ice Cream.

Ingredients

• 4 cups plain nonfat greek yogurt

• coconut or vanilla extract

• almond milk or water

• 1⁄2-3/4 cup Truvia baking blend

Instructions

1. Mix the yogurt with the trivia in a medium bowl, add in extract to taste. Thin "ice cream" base out with either almond milk or water (should only take about 1⁄4 cup or so. you want the consistency to be that of a normal ice cream base).Allow to site in fridge for at least an hour so that the stevia/sugar blend dissolves. Place in ice cream maker until soft set, about 20 mins ( i like mind more on the harder side, it will melt fast as you serve it). Store any remaining leftovers in freezer.

2. The second best part of this dessert is the toppings! I like to add berries, dark chocolate chips and some unsweetened coconut. Get creative there are tons of options!

