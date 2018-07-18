× Ogden police ID both bodies found within a 2-day span

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden police have now identified both bodies, found in the city within two days of each other.

Ogden police said they were first called on July 15, after the body of a woman was found in a canal area of 1000 W and 600 N, in Ogden’s Business Depot.

Police confirmed their suspicions that the body belonged to 41-year-old Hillary Halliday, a woman who was reported missing on June 26.

The next day, on July 16, Ogden police responded to reports of a man’s body that was found at 2610 Monroe Boulevard.

Detectives have now confirmed that man was 74-year-old David Martin Paulson.

Paulson’s neighbors told Fox 13 they knew it was him. Detectives have not been able to locate of notify Paulson’s family, according to Ogden PD.

They ask that anyone with information regarding Paulson, contact Detective Wilson at 801-629-8257.

The investigation into Halliday’s death is also ongoing, police ask that anyone with information call Detective Childress at 801-629-8348.

It is unknown whether or not these cases are related.

Information regarding either case can be reported to detectives@ogdencity.com.