Motor home destroyed, camp trailers damaged by fire in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Utah — A motor home was destroyed and two camp trailers were damaged by a fire in West Haven Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the area of 2100 South Painter Lane after the fire began, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire around 7:15 a.m.

Capt. Cooper of the Weber Fire District said a motor home caught on fire, and the blaze damaged two nearby camp trailers. The exterior of a nearby apartment complex also sustained minor damage.

The motor home was destroyed and one of the trailers was severely damaged while the other sustained lesser damage. The fire has been contained.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.