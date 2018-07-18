Man killed in go-kart crash in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A man suffered fatal injuries while driving a go-kart on a street in Provo Tuesday night.

Sgt. Nisha King with Provo Police said officers responded to the area of 750 South Meadow Drive around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after a man riding a go-kart crashed.

Police say the 46-year-old man operating the go-kart was driving southbound on Meadow Drive when he hit a speed bump, lost control of the vehicle and impacted a concrete curb.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

There were no other vehicles involved and no reports of further injuries beyond the fatality.

Investigators did not find a helmet or a seat belt in the wreckage of the vehicle, and King said go-karts are not allowed on the streets of Provo.

Police have not yet released the identity of the deceased.