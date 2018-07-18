× Former school employee in Duchesne County charged with child sex abuse

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A man who worked part-time at an elementary school in Duchesne County is facing child sex abuse charges.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, Jacob Gary Christensen is charged with two counts of sodomy upon a child and three counts of sexual abuse of a child.

All counts are first or second-degree felonies and the charging documents indicate there are three alleged victims.

Scott Forsyth, a public information officer for the Duchesne School District, confirms that Christensen was employed as a part time employee at Neola Elementary School over the last 2.5 years.

Forsyth said police have told them none of the alleged victims were students at the school where Christensen was employed.

Christensen worked as a custodian and an aide in a computer lab during his time at Neola Elementary. Forsyth said as a part time employee, the man was hired at the beginning of each year and his job ended at the end of the school year. He said those positions must be re-hired each year and new employees are subjected to background checks.