Fire crews fighting Chain Fire south east of Meadow

MEADOW, Utah — Fire crews are fighting the Chain Fire south east of Meadow.

According to fire officials, the fire stared around 11 a.m. Wednesday and is burning in mixed juniper and grass. Smoke is visible from I-15.

Meadow is a town in Millard County located south of Fillmore along I-15.

State and Federal resources are on scene with air resources in route, according to fire officials.

Details about the size of the fire and the cause were not immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

#ChainFire located SE of Meadow, Utah. Fire is burning in mixed juniper & grass. Started around 11 AM on private. State and Federal resources are on scene with air resources in route. Smoke is visible from I-15. — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 18, 2018