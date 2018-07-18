Big Utah families, the legislature is giving you about $175 in a child tax credit

SALT LAKE CITY — Family of seven? You could see a little bit of money coming back to you in the form of a child tax credit.

The Utah State Legislature voted to spend $30 million for an exemption that was taken away by the federal tax reform package passed by Congress. It was one of the top gripes lawmakers said they heard from constituents after the Republican-led tax reform package passed.

“It does not go all the way to hold harmless working families,” said Rep. Tim Quinn, R-Heber City, but it’s a start.

For a family with five children, the Utah State Legislature’s bill would equate to about $175 back. Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, said it would help to bridge the gap.

Rep. John Westwood, R-Cedar City, complained that the legislature was willing to spend $30 million to help working families, but was not willing to immediately spend $6 million for an intergenerational poverty tax credit that would help an estimated 25,000 Utahns.

Rep. Quinn promised that would be brought back in January, when the legislature meets in its general session.

“Six million in a $17 billion budget is a spit in Utah Lake,” he said.

The legislature passed a series of tax bills in Wednesday’s special session including a bill to force online retailers to start collecting state sales tax for purchases you make.