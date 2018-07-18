× Arizona Cardinals GM pleads guilty to extreme DUI

By Catherine Holland, (KPHO/KTVK)

Chandler, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim pleaded guilty to extreme DUI Tuesday, according to the Chandler Municipal Court website.

He then turned himself in at Lower Buckeye Jail in Phoenix on Tuesday, where he will serve a 48-hour sentence.

Keim was arrested on suspicion of DUI on July 4.

The forensic examination report from the Chandler Police Department showed Keim’s BAC was 0.193, which is just under the threshold for a charge of super extreme DUI as defined by Arizona law (ARS § 28-1382).

DUI -> 0.08+ Extreme DUI -> 0.15+ Super Extreme DUI -> 0.20+

The Chandler Police Department released the arrest report and later body camera video showing Keim doing a field sobriety test.

According to the arrest report, Keim told officers he only had two beers, which he had with pizza, about two hours before he got pulled over.

Two officers, however, noted smelling alcohol on Keim’s breath.

Extreme DUI is a misdemeanor offense in Arizona, which has some of the toughest DUI laws in the country.

Along with his sentence, Keim also will be required to have an ignition interlock device on his vehicle and pay a fine of at least $250 plus another $250 that will go to the driving under the influence abatement fund.

According to AZCardinals.com, the organization has suspended Keim for five weeks. He’ll also have to pay a $200,000 fine, which will be donated to the Arizona chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

“Once again, I apologize to everyone who has been negatively impacted by my actions and incredibly poor judgment, in particular the Cardinals, our fans and my family,” Keim said in a statement released by the team. “I fully deserve and accept the punishment that has been issued. My goal is to do everything I can to grow from this personally and help others learn from my inexcusable behavior.”

The team is requiring Keim to undergo “comprehensive counseling and evaluation programs as well as a mandatory DUI education course.”

“As stated at the time of the incident, this behavior is indefensible and completely unacceptable,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “While Steve has accepted full accountability and responsibility for his actions, that does not diminish their gravity nor the severity of the consequences that result from them. … Those who work within the National Football League – particularly those in leadership positions – bear a greater responsibility and are held to a higher standard than simply a legal one and we feel that these measures are reflective of that.”

Keim recently concluded his 19th season with the Arizona Cardinals and fifth as the team’s general manager. In February, the organization extended his contract through the 2022 season.

