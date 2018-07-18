AAMCO is offering up to a $200 rebate on service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's summertime, that means your air conditioning is cranked and you headed on a family road trip. AAMCO wants to make sure your car is running smooth. They are offering a $100 and $200 Visa Prepaid Card when you spend over $1000 or $2000 on service with your AAMCO credit card. They also offer free local towing and a free AC check at all AAMCO Utah locations. For more information visit aamcoutah.com