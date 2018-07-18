4 free and cheap things to take your kids to do this summer

Posted 10:35 pm, July 18, 2018, by , Updated at 10:44PM, July 18, 2018

SLC Moms share 4 free and cheap things to do this summer with your kids. For more great tips on fun things to do in Utah visit slcmoms.org

1. The best Splash Pad- Wardle Fields Splash Pad

14148 South 2700 West Bluffdale, Utah
Free
Open 11-7
They also have an amazing playground as well!

2. Get Out Pass

Over $3,000 of events
$9.95 a month or $109 annual
Coupon Code: "SLCMOMS15" $15 off annual pass

3. Hall of Breakfast-Gateway Splash Pad

SLCMOMS20 for $20 off- family pack
SLCMOMS5 for $5- regular ticket
At the Gateway.

4. Kids Obstance Challenge

12-15 courses
"SAVE25" for 25% off
Parents are free