4 free and cheap things to take your kids to do this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLC Moms share 4 free and cheap things to do this summer with your kids. For more great tips on fun things to do in Utah visit slcmoms.org

1. The best Splash Pad- Wardle Fields Splash Pad

14148 South 2700 West Bluffdale, Utah

Free

Open 11-7

They also have an amazing playground as well!

2. Get Out Pass

Over $3,000 of events

$9.95 a month or $109 annual

Coupon Code: " SLC MOMS 15" $15 off annual pass

3. Hall of Breakfast-Gateway Splash Pad SLC MOMS 20 for $20 off- family pack SLC MOMS 5 for $5- regular ticket At the Gateway. hallofbreakfast.com