West Jordan Police seek man missing since July 2

WEST JORDAN, Utah – The West Jordan Police Department asked for the public’s help locating a man who was last seen at his home over two weeks ago.

According to the department, Kristopher Zachreson has been missing since July 2.

He was last seen at his residence near 7400 S. 1400 W., at around 5:00 p.m., police said.

“Kristopher left without his wallet, phone and vehicle,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Police described Zachreson as a Caucasian male with brown hair, blue eyes, 5’7″ and is approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing black cargo shorts, a blue t-shirt, dark blue sunglasses and Teva brand sandals.

Anyone with information can call dispatch at 801-840-4000.