UHP motor squad continues to rev up enforcement on Utah roadways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah -- Officers are out in full force to combat aggressive drivers and bad driving habits as part of a statewide push for enforcement.

“This summer has been more deadly than those in the past,” said Sargent Danny Allen with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP). “We’re trying to make a visible presence out there on the roadways; getting people to slow down, and voluntarily comply with the law."

Officers lined up Tuesday, geared up and revved up looking to make Utah roadways a little bit safer.

“We are there as a reminder to keep it safe,” said Allen. “We’ve had 25 motorcycle deaths this year so far, which is almost double where we were at this time last year. With vehicles, speed has contributed to 32 percent of our deaths this year which is a big, big percentage.”

UHP hopes drivers will see them and remember to slow down.

“The faster you’re going the less control you have of your vehicle,” said Allen.

Allen reminded drivers to wear their seatbelts and be cautious of those driving around them.

“You can’t plan for everyone else’s driving,” Allen said. “We’re always out there looking for aggressive drivers or bad driving habits. There’s always going to be motor officers out there looking for those violations.”

The Motor Squad enforcement will continue in Davis County on Wednesday. They said the enforcement is more about educating the public than writing citations, but they will of course issue a ticket if necessary.

UHP has more Motor Squad enforcement events planned in Salt Lake City, Tooele, Summit, all the way down to St. George -- anywhere they believe they can make the biggest impact.