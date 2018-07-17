To resign or not to resign: two views on Ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON-- There's no suggestion from the Ambassador to China himself, but questions about Jon Huntsman Jr. remain a hot topic online and in political circles.

The questions revolve around whether Huntsman will continue as Ambassador after President Donald Trump's controversial performance at a press conference beside Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Salt Lake Tribune Columnist Robert Gehrke thinks Huntsman should resign because it's become clear the president is working against America's interests in Russia.

"I think at some point that's why Jon Huntsman needs to stand up for his people and say he's not going to be part of it anymore," Gehrke said.

Representative Chris Stewart says Huntsman should stay, because the President's policies are strong, even though his words on Monday were not.

Stewart also says he has witnessed President Trump interact with his intelligence advisors.

"I truly believe they have his respect and he understands their work is important," said Stewart.