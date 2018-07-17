× ‘The First Tee’ kicks off summer youth program

SALT LAKE CITY – The First Tee Utah kicked off its summer season in Glendale for youth ages seven to 17, in hopes of demonstrating life skills and values through golf.

“The First Tee is reaching young people in all 50 states and select international locations on golf courses, in elementary schools and through other youth-serving organizations,” The First Tee wrote on its website.

