× Springville Police join in on popular lip sync challenge

SPRINGVILLE, Utah – The Springville Police Department joined in on the popular #lipsyncchallenge where officers across the nation have been posting entertaining lip sync videos on social media.

Many local police agencies have already accepted the challenge, and others across the county have made videos that went viral.

Watch the video below of the Springville Police Department lip syncing to Mah Nà Mah Nà: