Several trails at Zion National Park closed due to rock falls amid flash flood warnings

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Several trails have been closed indefinitely at Zion National Park due to rock falls as four flash flood warnings have been issued in the last five days.

According to Zion National Park, the trail closures include Angels Landing, Upper Emerald Pools and the Kayenta Trail.

The park says rain fall received July 11 produced the largest flood seen at the park since 2011 and river flow volume was increased by nearly 200 times normal.

The park also states visitors are not advised to enter any narrow canyon when there is a chance of rain or a possibility of flood, and they say that “possible” ratings or days with seemingly low chances of rain have still produced dangerous conditions in canyons in the past.

“Your safety is your responsibility,” park officials stated via Facebook. “Much like walking on a cliff with high winds, or going above treeline with a stormy forecast, hiking in a narrow canyon with a chance of rain is a significant risk. If you plan a hike such as the Narrows from July-Sept., have a backup plan. There are many trails and locations in Zion which are better options during flood risks.”

Park officials say while it has been a chaotic week, no flood related injuries have been reported.