Police seek suspect in North Salt Lake bank robbery

NORTH SALT LAKE – Police are seeking a suspect in an alleged bank robbery that occurred in North Salt Lake Tuesday afternoon.
Police said that at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, a male entered the Zions Bank at 870 N. Hwy 89, handed the teller a note, and demanded money “by threat of a weapon.”
After the suspect got an undisclosed amount of money, police say he fled on foot from the bank in an unknown direction of travel.
It was unknown if a vehicle was involved in the robbery.
Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call the North Salt Lake Police Department at 801-298-6000 or 801-335-8650.
40.848556 -111.906882