Police seek suspect in North Salt Lake bank robbery

NORTH SALT LAKE – Police are seeking a suspect in an alleged bank robbery that occurred in North Salt Lake Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, a male entered the Zions Bank at 870 N. Hwy 89, handed the teller a note, and demanded money “by threat of a weapon.”

After the suspect got an undisclosed amount of money, police say he fled on foot from the bank in an unknown direction of travel.

It was unknown if a vehicle was involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call the North Salt Lake Police Department at 801-298-6000 or 801-335-8650.