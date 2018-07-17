× Motorcyclist injured after mattress falls onto I-15, causing traffic delays

LEHI, Utah — A motorcyclist was injured after crashing into fallen debris on I-15.

Utah Highway Patrol said a white Ford Excursion was pulling a trailer carrying a box spring and a mattress Tuesday afternoon when the load came loose and flew onto the freeway.

A man riding a Ducati motorcycle was driving behind the Excursion when he crashed into the debris, UHP said.

The motorcyclist suffered major road rash but is otherwise OK.

UHP said the driver of the Excursion didn’t stop following the accident.

Investigators talked to witnesses who gave a good description of the vehicle that took off.

If caught, UHP said the driver would face charges of failure to secure a load and leaving the scene of an injury accident.