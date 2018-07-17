× Man arrested for murder in Ogden told police the victim had been following his daughter

OGDEN, Utah — A man has been booked into jail and faces charges of murder and obstruction of justice, and he told police he assaulted the victim because he had been following his daughter.

Jose Robert Zamora, 22 of Ogden, was arrested Monday and booked into jail facing charges of murder and obstruction of justice.

The charges are in connection with the death of a 74-year-old man found dead in an alleyway in Ogden near 26th and Monroe Boulevard Monday.

Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased.

Police began investigating after the body was found, and they identified Zamora as a suspect after a witness who heard an altercation in the alleyway recognized the man’s face and identified him out of a line up.

Another person told police they had seen Zamora outside a few days prior and that Zamora assaulted and punched the other man, who she said had been sitting on her porch and refusing to leave. She said Zamora told her he was going to “kill that old man” and that he planned to wait outside the victim’s apartment and kill him.

Zamora told the witness he wanted to kill the man because the man had been following his daughter.

Police arrested Zamora, and the man told police he and the victim had problems in the past and he admitted to punching the man in a previous altercation before the other man fled.

“He stated that [victim] had followed his daughter in the past and that one night he had seen [victim] peeking into his daughter’s window,” according to charging documents.

Zamora said he went for a late night walk to 7-Eleven and saw the victim sitting on the porch of his apartment. Zamora told police his “rage built” and he called out to the man before charging at him and attacking him.

Zamora told police he didn’t remember everything but did recall hitting the man several times with a stick. He told police he began to leave, but then went back and hit the man two more times while the victim appeared to be unconscious.

Zamora told police he went home and showered and disposed of the weapon and his bloodied clothing.

Zamora was booked into jail Monday night, with police requesting he be held without bail.