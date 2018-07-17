Link: Utah State Board of Education Summer Food Service Program
Link: Utah State Board of Education Summer Food Service Program
-
Utah education board votes to end SAGE testing
-
Utah Community Action to launch summer dinner program
-
Firework restrictions ramp up in Utah ahead of summer holidays
-
In the wake of school shootings, Utah’s Board of Education is creating a new safety policy
-
Ogden School District launches free lunches during summer
-
-
No gummies or edibles allowed as Utah gets set to grow marijuana for terminally ill patients
-
Hit your summer weight loss goals with Skinny Utah
-
Slim down with Skinny Utah
-
Utah PTA leader spearheads resolution for students with disabilities, passed by national PTA
-
‘The First Tee’ kicks off summer youth program
-
-
Utah couple says foster agency denied them due to their Mormon faith
-
Free dinner program helps Salt Lake families in need
-
Utah State Board of Education updates anti-bullying policies to include LGBTQ kids