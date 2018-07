LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police hope someone will recognize two men accused of stealing expensive merchandise from a C-A-L Ranch store.

According to a Facebook post from the Layton City Police Department, the theft occurred Monday afternoon and the suspects left in an older Honda Odyssey van with rear-end damage.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call 801-497-8300 or send Layton Police a message on Facebook. The case # is 18-11151.