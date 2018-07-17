QCUtah gave Big Budah a demonstration of how their smart attic fans work. They say they can cool your home for a fraction of the cost of running a normal AC unit. If you would like to know more information click here or call 801-254-3131.
Keeping your house cool without spending a fortune
-
Kid to Kid’s semi-annual sale
-
Fish for Garbage this Earth Day
-
Get your dream RV just in time for camping season
-
Berry Ricotta Breakfast Cake
-
Recipe: Pressure Cooker Spring Vegetable Farroto
-
-
Tips for getting your garden to reach its fullest potential this year
-
How to look and feel your best this summer
-
Boil order issued for use of Panguitch culinary water
-
Rum Vanilla Creme Brulee
-
‘Pawn Stars’ star Richard Harrison, known as ‘The Old Man,’ dies
-
-
Grilled potato salad with lemon herb vinaigrette and pickled shallots
-
5 of our most popular recipes
-
Resources available for Utah’s elderly to beat the heat