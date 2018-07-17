Full alarm fire called after car catches fire in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A full alarm fire was called after a car ignited in Cottonwood Heights Tuesday.

The car fire happened at 2100 E. Bengal Blvd.

Eric Holmes with Unified Fire Authority (UFA) said the fire was first reported as threatening nearby structures, and as a result, the full alarm fire was called.

A Sandy fire crew was first on the scene and put the car fire out quickly, UFA said. The full alarm fire was then canceled.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

UHP said the cause of the fire is unknown. Investigators are not being dispatched because the dollar value of damage to the car wasn’t high enough.

Vehicle fire 2100 E Bengal. pic.twitter.com/GYLh4GQbdA — CH Police (@CHPolice) July 18, 2018